Nexon-rivaling Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) imagined before launch: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 01:49 pm Nov 19, 202301:49 pm

Refreshed Mahindra XUV300 will ride on 17-inch wheels (Representative image. Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's upcoming compact SUV, the XUV300 (facelift), has been envisioned by artist Pratyush Rout. He presented a bold new design influenced by the brand's high-end BE and XUV.e vehicles. The sporty model is due for a facelift soon, vying for a spot in the fiercely contested sub-4m SUV segment. It will primarily rival the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet. These renderings draw inspiration from its test mule sightings and attempt to forecast the appearance of the revamped model.

Striking new design elements make it stand out

The illustrated Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) showcases notable alterations to both the front and rear, resulting in a more eye-catching look. The front end will boast aggressive LED DRL designs, vertically stacked headlights with a projector unit, and circular fog lights that could have a cornering feature. The upper grill displays a closed-off effect with X motifs, while the lower grill integrates slats seen in other Mahindra models. A silver faux skid plate adds an elegant touch to the overall design.

Enhanced road presence, panoramic sunroof

The refreshed Mahindra XUV300's design language is anticipated to provide enhanced road presence. Sleek 17-inch wheels and roof rails will likely contribute to the vehicle's visual appeal. The updated model is speculated to introduce a panoramic sunroof, which will be a segment-first feature. The rear showcases connected LED tail lights that extend downward to the sides, emphasizing the width of the already broad vehicle.

Updated SUV to arrive in early 2024

In terms of powertrain, no significant modifications are expected for the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift), aside from a rumored Aisin-supplied torque converter automatic gearbox. It would have a 1.2-liter, inline-triple turbo-petrol engine with two tunes and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor, maintaining their current output figures. The launch of the revamped model is likely to occur in the first half of 2024. It's worth noting that these renderings are not officially commissioned by Mahindra and merely represent the artist's interpretation.