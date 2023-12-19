Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India: Shotgun, Hunter, and more

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 19, 202312:05 am

Royal Enfield aims to target diverse Indian market

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch four new motorcycles in India in 2024, including the already confirmed Shotgun 650. The company aims to cater to a diverse customer base and solidify its presence in the Indian market with the new models, which will span various segments. In this story, we've covered key details of the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes. Take a look.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Unveiled at MotoVerse as a factory custom, the Shotgun 650's details emerged just last week. It will be positioned below Super Meteor 650, with prices set to be announced in January 2024. In contrast to the flagship cruiser, the Shotgun 650 features smaller 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, an upright handlebar, distinct footpegs and seats, as well as a redesigned sub-frame and fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Royal Enfield plans to broaden its 450cc lineup with the introduction of a new roadster, the Hunter 450. Expected to debut next year, it will be positioned to directly rival the Triumph Speed 400. The bike features a 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve engine, delivering a power output of 40.02hp and 40Nm. It is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 2.60 lakh.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350

Inspired by the current Classic 350, the Classic Bobber 350 is a forthcoming Royal Enfield bobber. It will feature whitewall tires, an elevated handlebar, and a removable pillion seat. Expected in the first half of 2024, it will aim to rival the Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. The bike will utilize the familiar 349cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted multiple times undergoing tests on both local and international roads. The bike's expected features include block pattern tires, heightened ground clearance, and potentially an extended wheelbase with longer-travel suspension. It will also sport a distinctive two-into-one exhaust system, setting it apart from the rest of the 650cc range. The acclaimed 648cc, parallel-twin engine will power the Scrambler 650.