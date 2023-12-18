Porsche 912 with full carbon-fiber body available for Rs. 3.63cr
Hungarian firm KAMM has unveiled a new custom Porsche 912 (or 912c) featuring a full carbon fiber body kit, weighing a mere 700kg. Compared to Porsche's iconic sports car 912, this revamped version is nearly 300kg lighter and boasts over twice the power. With a price tag of €400,000 (around Rs. 3.63 crore), the 912c has an almost 50:50 weight distribution and can be personalized with an exposed weave or painted exterior.
The new model features upgraded engine, improved aerodynamics
The KAMM Porsche 912c restomod comes with an upgraded 2.0-liter engine that reaches 7,200rpm, complete with electronic fuel injection and throttle bodies. This air-cooled four-cylinder engine generates 190hp, more than doubling the original power of the smaller 1.6-liter engine in the 912. As opposed to last year's model, this 2024 variant introduces aerodynamic enhancements, upgraded air conditioning, better audio and phone connectivity, and extra seating options.
Delivery for this custom Porsche will begin in early 2024
For those having the Porsche 912 long-standing in their garage, KAMM is offering the restomod build for €360,000 (Rs. 3.26 crore). KAMM can also provide a semi-carbon version weighing 750kg for €360,000. If you provide the donor car, the cost is reduced to €320,000 (Rs. 2.9 crore). Deliveries are slated to start in early 2024, with KAMM ensuring that no two vehicles will be identical.
Porsche built over 32,500 models during 912's five-year run
From 1965 to 1969, Porsche manufactured around 30,000 coupes and approximately 2,500 Targas of the original 912 during its five-year production span. However, the number of cars that have survived in these 60 years remains uncertain.