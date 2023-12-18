MG cars to become costlier by Rs. 50,000 this January

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Dec 18, 202305:58 pm

Gloster will witness the most substantial price hike

Earlier this month, MG Motor revealed its plans to increase the pricing of its entire lineup in India, starting January 2024. Now, the carmaker has specified the price hike for each model, with the Gloster set to experience the largest increase, as its prices will go up by as much as Rs. 50,000. The ZS EV will follow closely behind, with a price bump of up to Rs. 45,000. Additionally, the Hector range will see up to Rs. 40,000 increase.

Other models affected by cost revision

The MG Astor's price will also rise by up to Rs. 25,000. However, the most budget-friendly option, the Comet EV, will see a hike of up to Rs. 15,000. While MG has not provided specific details behind raising the prices of each model, the automaker links the decision to increased operational expenses, inflation, and rising commodity costs.

Multiple brands to increase prices starting next month

Note that MG isn't the only carmaker planning price revisions in India from next month. Other brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, SKODA, Citroen, and Tata Motors are also set to raise their prices in January. This industry-wide price adjustment is anticipated to influence consumers' buying choices in the new year. Notably, these companies are offering substantial year-end discounts across their lineup before the updated pricing comes into effect.