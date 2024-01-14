Rolls-Royce Spectre to arrive in India on January 19

By Pradnesh Naik 07:48 pm Jan 14, 202407:48 pm

Rolls Royce Spectre features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Spectre, in India on Friday (January 19). Slated to be priced between Rs. 7 crore and Rs. 9 crore (ex-showroom), this uber-luxurious EV will sit between the Ghost and the Phantom in the company's lineup on our shores. Interestingly, the British marque delivered India's first Spectre model to a Chennai-based business tycoon back in November last year, ahead of its official launch.

Spectre boasts impressive performance and range

The Spectre boasts a potent electric motor setup that generates 430kW (577hp) of power and 900Nm of torque. It can go from a standstill to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. The EV features electric motors on each wheel tuned to perform like the traditional 6.75-liter V12 engine-powered Rolls-Royce car. With a large 102kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Spectre has a range of up to 520km, consuming around 21.5kWh/100km.

Design and aerodynamics are top-notch

The front of the Spectre sports the widest Rolls-Royce grille ever, lit up by 22 LEDs to emphasize its electric nature. The iconic "Pantheon grille" has been revamped with smoother vanes for better airflow. The "Spirit Of Ecstasy" emblem has also been redesigned with a lesser wingspan for improved aerodynamics. These changes result in a drag coefficient of 0.25, making the Spectre the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce model ever.

Interior suite and SPIRIT system are luxurious and advanced

Inside, the Spectre offers nearly endless Bespoke options, such as British tailoring-inspired front seats and Starlight Doors with 4,796 softly lit stars. Moreover, the SPIRIT system manages vehicle functions and integrates the Whispers app, allowing owners to interact with their cars remotely and receive real-time information from luxury intelligence experts. The dials' color can now match the car's interior hue, inspired by clients' love for personalized timepieces.

Planar suspension for 'magic carpet ride' experience

To handle the Spectre's weight, Rolls-Royce has adapted its famous "Planar suspension" for a smooth "magic carpet ride" experience. The Planar system can disconnect anti-roll bars and enable each wheel to respond individually, lowering the rocking motion. When cornering, 18 sensors monitor the vehicle, adjusting power delivery, suspension, steering, and brake settings for optimal control. By 2030, Rolls-Royce aims to have its entire product portfolio electrified.