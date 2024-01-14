McLaren predicts 30% growth in India's supercar segment in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 02:06 pm Jan 14, 2024

The GTS is the flagship series production model for McLaren globally (Photo credit: McLaren Automotive)

India's car enthusiasts are increasingly being drawn to larger, premium vehicles, including super luxury SUVs and supercars. Witnessing this trend, iconic British carmaker McLaren Automotive predicted a 30% growth in the supercar market on our shores in 2024. For reference, the company made a grand entry into our market last year with the 765LT and the Artura models and recently introduced the 750S as well. The automaker plans to deliver around 20 cars in our country this year.

Healthy growth in supercar segment post-COVID-19 pandemic

Lalit Choudary, chairman and managing director of Infinity Cars, McLaren's official dealer in India, said the supercar segment witnessed healthy growth in 2023. He said, "I think post-COVID-19, 2021 was kind of a startup year (from the volume's perspective), and then 2022 was a good year." With an overall positive trend on our shores since the extended festive season last year, Choudary anticipates up to 30% growth in the supercar sector in 2024.

McLaren's presence in India and expansion plans

Currently, McLaren has about 30 cars on the Indian roads. With the addition of its most powerful supercar yet, the 750S, McLaren now offers three models in the country, catering to a variety of buyers. Choudary acknowledged a slight dip in sales last year due to a production gap while transitioning between models. However, he and the automaker aim to end 2024 on a high note in India.