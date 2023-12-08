MG Motor to revamp its lineup with new flagship e-SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 08, 202312:05 am

MG Motor will likely replace the flagship Marvel R EV with an all-new electric SUV (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor is gearing up to revamp its lineup in early 2024, with plans to introduce a new flagship e-SUV and an updated MG 4 EV later in the year. Lu Jiajun, MG's Business Unit General Manager, emphasized the carmaker's dedication to both ICE and electric vehicles, aiming to boost sales by pursuing dual development paths. Along with the new SUV, the British marque will also refresh 3, 5, and ZS models.

MG's commitment to both ICE and electric models

Jiajun stated, "We will not give up the fuel-vehicle market. After all, many global markets still favor traditional vehicles." This commitment comes as MG sees strong growth in electric model sales in key export markets, including the UK. In 2024, the carmaker intends to roll out several new ICE vehicles, such as successors to the 3 and ZS. Major facelifts are also in store for the petrol-powered 5 and 7 models in markets where they're currently available.

New models and facelifts planned for 2024

The highlight of the automaker's centenary year will be the debut of a new electric SUV, which will succeed the Marvel R model. It will be built on parent company SAIC's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). The electric versions of the ZS and 5 are also slated to transition to MG's new MSP platform. This platform can accommodate various battery sizes up to 150kWh and supports battery swapping as well.