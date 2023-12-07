Kawasaki Ninja 650, Versys 650 now cheaper by Rs. 30,000

Kawasaki Ninja 650, Versys 650 now cheaper by Rs. 30,000

Kawasaki is rolling out festive offers on its 650cc motorcycles, the Ninja 650 and Versys 650. The former gets a Rs. 30,000 discount, while the latter is available with benefits up to Rs. 20,000. These deals are available until December's end or while supplies last. Both bikes feature a 649cc parallel-twin cylinder engine, linked to a six-speed transmission. The Versys delivers 66hp/61Nm, while the Ninja generates 67hp/64Nm. They are equipped with LED lights and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

The Versys 650 flaunts an aggressive design with sharper fairings, an adjustable windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, and a sleek taillamp. The Ninja 650 has a high-tensile steel trellis frame and features an aerodynamic fully-faired design, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, and a full-color TFT instrument panel. Both motorcycles have dual-pod headlamp units, ride on 17-inch designer wheels, and provide traction control.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is tailored for long-distance touring, boasting a tall stance, upright rider triangle, and substantial build. On the other hand, the Ninja 650 is a sport-touring motorcycle with full fairings on both sides and a slightly more engaging riding position. The former costs Rs. 7.7 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs. 7.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).