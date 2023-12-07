Mahindra XUV400 to soon get wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mahindra XUV400 to soon get wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The upcoming XUV400 will feature minor cosmetic changes to the grille. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to enhance the features of its popular EV, the XUV400. The revamped model is anticipated to hit the market in early 2024. According to Autocar India, test drive vehicles are currently being readied for dealer distribution. The electric SUV has experienced sluggish sales for the company, averaging around 500 units monthly, in contrast to the Tata Nexon EV's consistent 1,800 units per month.

It will get a bigger infotainment screen with wireless connectivity

The refreshed XUV400 will boast a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen for higher-end models, replacing the existing 7.0-inch display unit. The refreshed infotainment system will also offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, among other features. It is expected to be the same unit found in the upcoming XUV300 facelift. However, the EV will not receive additional features such as ADAS or a 360-degree camera.

It will likely retain the existing all-electric powertrain

The upcoming XUV400 will retain the powertrain from the existing model. The EV currently comes in two variants namely EC and EL. The base model features a 34.5kWh battery pack (375km range) and a 3.2kW charger, while the top-end trim sports a larger 39.4kWh battery (456km claimed range) and 7.2kW charging capabilities. Both variants are powered by a 150hp electric motor that drives the front wheels. We expect the e-SUV to debut in the coming months.