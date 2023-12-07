Leak confirms variants and color options of Kia Sonet (facelift)

By Pradnesh Naik 03:26 pm Dec 07, 202303:26 pm

The upcoming Kia Sonet will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is set to reveal the Sonet (facelift) in India on December 14. In the latest development, the brochure of the upcoming vehicle has leaked online, giving a sneak peek into the sub-four-meter SUV before its official debut. The refreshed model aims to outshine its competitors by offering numerous feature upgrades and enhancements across various trims. The leaked document sheds light on new features, engine options, and color choices for the upgraded model.

Expected features and variants of the upcoming SUV

Exciting new features in the Kia Sonet (facelift) will include a powered driver's seat, along with first-in-segment traction modes (Sand, Mud, and Wet) with automatic variants. The ADAS suite meets Level-1 standards, boasting eight features such as Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist. Other notable features include a 360-degree-view camera and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The facelift will be available in seven variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line.

The SUV will retain the current model's powertrain options

The facelifted Sonet will continue to offer the same engine options as the current version. The list includes a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine; a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit; and a 1.5-liter diesel motor. It would likely be available with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The brochure shows there will still be no manual options for top-spec GTX+ and X Line variants.

Color options for the new Sonet

The Sonet (facelift) will be available in eight monotone colors, including a new Pewter Olive shade, along with two dual-tone options: Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with an Aurora Black Pearl roof. The top-spec X Line trim will get an exclusive Xclusive Matte Graphite shade.