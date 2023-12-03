How Yamaha MT-03 fares against KTM 390 Duke
Yamaha is all set to introduce the 2024 version of the MT-03 in India on December 15. The motorcycle will likely be offered with three color schemes on our shores. With the MT-03, the bikemaker is aiming to defeat the reigning middleweight streetfighter champion, the KTM 390 Duke, on our shores. But, between these two aggressive fighters, which one can claim the crown?
Why does this story matter?
Yamaha is a force to reckon with in the liter-class segment across the globe. However, the Japanese marque has not been able to achieve similar success in the sub-400cc and sub-800cc categories, especially in the streetfighter class. To stamp its authority in the middleweight segment, the bikemaker has refreshed its iconic MT-03 model to take down the champion, the KTM 390 Duke.
Yamaha MT-03 looks more appealing with aggressive design
Yamaha MT-03 features a muscular fuel tank, a squarish bi-functional LED headlamp, split-type LED DRLs, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. KTM 390 Duke flaunts a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, an LED taillamp, and an underbelly exhaust. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels.
KTM 390 Duke comes equipped with cornering ABS
The Yamaha MT-03 and KTM 390 Duke are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the rider's safety. However, the latter also features a cornering ABS function, a ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, and a traction control system. The suspension duties on both streetfighters are taken care of by inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.
390 Duke packs more powerful engine
Powering the Yamaha MT-03 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 41.4hp of maximum power and 29.4Nm of peak torque. KTM 390 Duke runs on a new 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. Both bikes get a six-speed gearbox. The latter also has a slipper clutch and bi-directional quick-shifter.
Which one should you choose
In India, the 2024 KTM 390 Duke will set you back by Rs. 3.11 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the upcoming Yamaha MT-03 to cost around Rs. 3.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the 390 Duke makes more sense with its better safety kit and potent engine, along with better brand reach on our shores.