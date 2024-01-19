Mahindra Thar becomes costlier by up to Rs. 35,000

By Pradnesh Naik 06:22 pm Jan 19, 202406:22 pm

Mahindra Thar rolls on rugged 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra, India's most popular SUV maker, has increased the pricing of its capable offering, the Thar. The price hike is likely due to factors such as rising costs, inflation, and increased commodity prices. The lifestyle SUV's prices have been raised by as much as Rs. 34,699, with the AX (O) hard-top diesel MT 4WD variant experiencing the biggest hike. On the other hand, the entry-level LX hard-top petrol AT RWD has received the smallest price revision of Rs. 22,899.

Updated price range for Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar lineup now begins at Rs. 14 lakh for the base LX hard-top petrol AT RWD variant and goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the top-of-the-line LX hard-top diesel AT 4WD variant. Other models in Mahindra's portfolio, such as the Scorpio, Scorpio-N, and Bolero range, have also seen price hikes as part of the company's new year adjustments.

Upcoming launches and facelifts from Mahindra

Separately, Mahindra plans to launch the five-door Thar in India later this year. This release is anticipated to be followed by the debut of the XUV300 (facelift). Through these upcoming launches and pricing adjustments, Mahindra aims to maintain its standing in the competitive SUV segment in India.