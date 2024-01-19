Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 to launch on January 31

By Pradnesh Naik 04:47 pm Jan 19, 2024

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA features a modern 48V hybrid system (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for its second major launch event of this month The revamped GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe are set to debut in India on January 31. Earlier this month, the company introduced the updated 2024 GLS model. Now, the entry-level GLA will join Mercedes's SUV lineup in India. This launch is significant as it competes with the recently updated BMW X1 and Audi Q3, which have been performing stronger than before.

Updated GLA features a reworked grille, mild-hybrid technology

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA was unveiled in 2023, featuring a reworked grille, updated bumper, and more lively light signatures. The plastic trim on the wheel arches has been replaced with body-colored materials, while interior updates include an enhanced MBUX system, high-beam assist, and a standard reversing camera. The GLA also incorporates mild-hybrid technology with a 48V battery paired with a belt-driven starter-generator, resulting in a slight increase in power. The total output will be 221hp.

It will intensify rivalry in the entry-level luxury SUV segment

The entry-level luxury SUV segment in India is expected to witness intensified competition as the GLA remains a popular choice among buyers. In global markets, the updated Mercedes GLA is offered in both AMG and non-AMG versions, with petrol and diesel engine options available. With the MY-24 updates, Mercedes-Benz aims to attract young buyers and tech enthusiasts with the latest advancements offered on the SUV.