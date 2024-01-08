2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS launched in India at Rs. 1.32 crore

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS launched in India at Rs. 1.32 crore

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm Jan 08, 202403:07 pm

The GLS offers a practical third row

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 1.32 crore for the petrol trim. The diesel trim costs Rs. 1.37 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The premium SUV offers a fresh look and updated features. Both the diesel and petrol engine options are available for booking, with deliveries expected to begin soon. The GLS facelift is offered in five color options: High-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, Sodalite Blue, and Polar White.

2/4

SUV's interior is loaded with several amenities

The revamped Mercedes-Benz GLS sports a new design for the 21-inch alloy wheels, grille, bumpers, and LED headlamp light pattern. Inside, it has a new steering wheel, an updated MBUX interface, and a fingerprint telematics sensor. The SUV offers amenities like multi-zone climate control, dual-digital displays, leather upholstery, and powered seats with massage function. Buyers can choose from three interior colors: black, beige and brown. The SUV measures 5.1 meters in length and boasts a wheelbase of over 3.0 meters.

3/4

It offers 3.0-liter diesel and petrol powertrain options

Under the hood, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLS features a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine that generates 362hp and 750Nm of torque in the 400d version. The 3.0-liter inline-six petrol engine in 450 version, produces 375hp/500Nm. Both engines are equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology, AWD, and a nine-speed torque converter AT. The SUV provides various drive modes. It also has a "transparent hood" function that provides a virtual view from under the vehicle, allowing the driver to navigate better on difficult roads.

4/4

GLS is costlier than its rivals in India

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS model competes with other luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 (Rs. 1.27 crore), Land Rover Discovery (Rs. 95.65 lakh), and Volvo XC90 (Rs. 98.85 lakh) in the luxury SUV segment.