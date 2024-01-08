Hyundai CRETA N Line to launch in India this year

By Akash Pandey 12:34 pm Jan 08, 202412:34 pm

The CRETA N Line will be based on the facelifted model

Following positive response for its N Line models in India, Hyundai plans to expand the sporty range in the country with the CRETA N Line. The premium SUV will launch later this year, according to Autocar. It will be based on the soon-to-be-released CRETA (facelift). The CRETA N Line will be the third N Line model after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. In 2023, Hyundai sold over 10,000 Venue and i20 N Line models on our shores.

Minor changes to the exterior, all-black interior

The exterior and interior design of the CRETA N Line will likely follow the same theme as other N Line models. The car will feature minor changes to the front design with red accents, gloss black and faux-brushed aluminum elements, unique alloy wheels, side skirts, and N Line badges. The interior is expected to have an all-black theme with an N Line-specific gear lever and steering wheel with red stitching.

The SUV will use the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

The CRETA N Line will use the new 1.5-liter, 160hp turbo-petrol engine. The motor will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The same combination will be available on the regular CRETA as well but only with the top variant. In addition, Hyundai may offer a sportier suspension setup, exhaust sound, and tweaked steering dynamics to set apart the N Line variant from the regular CRETA.