Hyundai launches Samarth initiative for para-athletes in India

Nov 21, 2023

Hyundai's Samarth initiative is a collaborative effort with GoSports Foundation

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has unveiled the 'Samarth' comprehensive program, designed to aid para-athletes in India. In partnership with GoSports Foundation, the initiative aims to promote equality for individuals with disabilities, encourage innovative thinking, and offer vocational education to improve skills. Additionally, HMIF has joined forces with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled to provide assistive technology and utilize blind cricket as a means for the social and physical development of the visually impaired.

Training camps, bilateral international series for visually impaired cricketers

Under the Samarth program, HMIF will organize training camps at local, regional, and national levels for blind cricket players. Moreover, the project will arrange a bilateral international series for the national blind cricket team, granting them an extra platform to display their talents. This collaboration seeks to foster social and physical growth for India's visually impaired community through blind cricket.

Internal efforts for inclusivity and accessibility

Hyundai is striving for inclusivity and empowerment of individuals with disabilities by implementing several internal functionality enhancements. The company is making its online presence accessible to all by ensuring its website is user-friendly for those with disabilities. Hyundai is also partnering with MOBIS to create swivel seats and accessories that make vehicles more accessible for people with disabilities. Furthermore, all dealerships and workshops will be made disabled-friendly by February of next year.

Hyundai commits to inclusive mobility

The Samarth initiative showcases Hyundai's commitment to developing cars that are inclusive and cater to the needs of passengers with disabilities. By focusing on safety, comfort, and convenience, Hyundai believes this project can serve as a driving force for promoting inclusivity, raising awareness, and empowering people with disabilities in all aspects of life. Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO of HMIL, stressed Hyundai's goal to foster a more equitable and empathetic society for the differently-abled.

Shah Rukh Khan on the Samarth holistic program

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the Samarth initiative, emphasizing the collaboration between Hyundai Motor India Foundation and GoSports Foundation. He mentioned that the program will support a combination of emerging and elite athletes in both team events and individual sports, to promote equity, foster a culture of innovation, upskill through vocational education, and positively influence the para-sports ecosystem and inspire the nation.