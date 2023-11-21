BMW's first product based on Neue Klasse platform previewed

BMW's first product based on Neue Klasse platform previewed

By Akash Pandey 06:25 pm Nov 21, 2023

BMW's Neue Klasse is expected to account for more than half of its sales by 2030 (Photo credit: motor1)

BMW is gearing up to embark on a fresh phase in its electrification journey with the introduction of the Neue Klasse (New Class) platform in 2025. This foundation will support at least six new all-electric SUVs. Auto publication motor1 has now given a sneak peek at one of these upcoming models in its prototype stage, dubbed the NA5 project. Slated for a summer 2025 debut, this vehicle will signify a crucial step forward for BMW's EV range.

Prototype features and company's production plans

The elevated EV prototype seems to be roughly the same size as the current X3, but with more intelligent design and extended overhangs, it should provide increased cargo space and a more spacious interior. The vehicle's front end displays elements from Neue Klasse concept, featuring flush door handles, sizable 255/45 R20 rear tires, blue brake calipers on all wheels, and distinctive rear quarter glass panel. Production of this electric family transporter is anticipated to commence in July 2025 in Hungary.

Powertrain options and future EV launches

Details regarding powertrain options remain scarce, but both rear- and all-wheel-drive variants will likely be available, along with multiple battery packages. Early reports suggest a driving range of up to 579km per charge, depending on battery size. Within two years of launching the iX3 successor, BMW aims to roll out at least five additional electric vehicles. Some will be manufactured in Germany, while the South Carolina facility will also begin producing Neue Klasse-based models by the close of the decade.