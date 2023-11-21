Maserati Grecale, all-electric Folgore launching in India next year

The Grecale is planned for an early 2024 release

Maserati plans to introduce the Grecale SUV to the Indian market by early 2024, with reservations commencing by the end of 2023. Initially revealed in March 2022, the Grecale is situated below the Levante in Maserati's global lineup. The SUV will be offered in three versions: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. Moreover, an all-electric variant named the Grecale Folgore is expected to reach India by late 2024.

The SUV will feature signature design elements and interior

Aesthetically, the Grecale integrates Maserati's distinctive design features, including the grille and trident emblem on the C-pillar. Despite being smaller than the Levante, it retains a similar profile. The rear showcases boomerang-shaped taillights. The interior of the Grecale boasts a 12.3-inch central infotainment display, an 8.8-inch touchpad for temperature control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and a digital clock situated between the central air vents. Various color schemes and materials are available for customization.

Multiple powertrain options are available for Grecale

Internationally, the Grecale comes with either a 2.0-liter inline-four engine (GT and Modena models) or a 3.0-liter V6 (Trofeo). The inline-four engine generates 297hp in the GT and 327hp in the Modena, with both trims sharing a peak torque of 450Nm. The V6 produces an impressive 515hp and 630Nm of peak torque, allowing a maximum speed of 285km/h in the Trofeo version.

The all-electric Folgore offer 500km per charge

The Grecale Folgore is equipped with a dual-motor system, producing 545hp and 850Nm of torque, and reaching a top speed of 220km/h. The SUV features a 105kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of over 500km on a single charge. Utilizing a DC rapid charging infrastructure, the Folgore can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes, providing users with fast and convenient charging options.