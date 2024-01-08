How new-generation Ford Endeavour fares against Toyota Fortuner in India

By Pradnesh Naik Jan 08, 2024

Both SUVs roll on designer dual-tone alloy wheels

Ford is gearing up for a potential comeback in the Indian automotive market with the new-generation Ford Endeavour (Everest in some markets) soon. The capable full-size SUV will likely shake up the competition on our shores with its unique design and capable powertrain. But how will it stack up against the current segment leader, the Toyota Fortuner? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the leading automakers in India in terms of SUVs. Its seven-seater Fortuner is immensely successful in the country and leads the full-size segment. However, Ford is now said to be planning to make a grand re-entry in the category with the new-generation Endeavour (Everest). Can the blue-oval-badged American carmaker defeat its old Japanese rival in the highly-contested SUV segment?

Ford Endeavour looks more appealing with butch design

Ford Endeavour follows a butch SUV design and flaunts projector LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a large hexagonal grille, silver skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Toyota Fortuner boasts a lengthy and muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a side-stepper, 17/18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs get roof rails and a shark-fin antenna.

Endeavour's upmarket cabin has large infotainment panel

Inside, the Endeavour gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a 12.4-inch digital driver's display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charging, and multiple ADAS functions. The Fortuner's seven-seater cabin features multi-color ambient lighting, seven airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a premium JBL sound system, among others.

Ford SUV packs more powerful engine

The Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor or a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel motor. The former generates 170hp of maximum power and 405Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 210hp of power and 500Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner is fueled by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that develops 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that delivers 164hp/245Nm.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Toyota Fortuner can be yours ranging between Rs. 33.43 lakh and Rs. 51.44 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Ford Endeavour to begin at Rs. 35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Endeavour makes more sense on our shores, with its robust SUV looks, upmarket cabin, and potent powertrain options.