Toyota hits 300 million car production milestone in 88 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Nov 07, 202303:10 am

Toyota is celebrating a major milestone, producing 300 million cars in just over 88 years. The company's journey began with the Model G1 truck, manufactured by Toyoda Automatic Loom Works' automotive production division. This impressive figure includes vehicles made for both the Japanese market and worldwide sales. Of these 300 million cars, 180.52 million were built in Japan, while 119.6 million were made internationally.

The Corolla is Toyota's most manufactured model, with 54 million units produced so far. Launched in 1966, the Corolla has seen numerous updates and changes, becoming a global favorite and surpassing the Volkswagen Beetle as the world's best-selling passenger car by 1997. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda thanked everyone who contributed to this achievement, saying, "I think this number of 300 million stands as proof of all the hard work, every day, of our colleagues at Toyota, our suppliers and dealers."

Toyota's gratitude and commitment to quality

Despite challenges like natural disasters, fires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and chip shortages, Toyota has adapted and evolved. President Koji Sato noted that these challenges have led to growth and improvement opportunities. He said, "Every time we faced the danger of being unable to make cars, everyone worked together to restore or adapt production." Sato assured that Toyota would continue prioritizing making ever-better cars and bringing smiles to customers' faces while appreciating those who have supported the company's carmaking endeavors.