Ferrari's order books full until 2025, hybrids emerge bestsellers

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Ferrari's order books full until 2025, hybrids emerge bestsellers

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:54 pm Nov 06, 202304:54 pm

Ferrari's first EV is set for release in 2025

Ferrari fans must wait until 2026 for a new car, says CEO Benedetto Vigna. The Italian automaker's order books are full, covering all of 2025. Despite the wait, Ferrari's year has been successful, with a 5.3% increase in deliveries through September compared to last year. In Q3 2023, hybrids outsold pure internal combustion engine (ICE) cars for the first time in the brand's history.

2/3

Hybrids outsell ICE cars for the first time

Of the 3,459 cars delivered between July and September, 51.3% had an electrified powertrain. This is impressive since Ferrari's lineup had seven ICE models and only four hybrids. Ferrari predicts that by 2030, hybrids will make up 40% of annual sales, with another 40% from electric vehicles (EVs). The remaining 20% will be ICE cars. This shift is evident in Ferrari's plans to increase the share of hybrids and EVs in its lineup.

3/3

First Ferrari EV expected in 2025

Ferrari's first EV is set for release in late 2025. The development team is ahead of schedule for some EV production processes. To support hybrid and electric models, Ferrari is building a factory in Maranello, operational in June 2024. While electrification is a focus, Vigna says ICE cars still have a role. Synthetic fuels could extend their life. However, projections show a decrease in ICE car sales, with hybrids and EVs taking a larger share of annual sales by 2030.