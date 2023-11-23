Hyundai working on IONIQ 6 N sedan: Expected features, specifications

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Nov 23, 2023

It may arrive in 2025

Hyundai is said to be developing the IONIQ 6 N, a powerful electric sedan that could hit the market as soon as 2025, according to Australian publication Drive. The IONIQ 6 N is rumored to feature a dual-motor system with over 641hp, surpassing its crossover sibling, the IONIQ 5 N. Additionally, the sedan is expected to be faster than the IONIQ 5 N, which takes 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0-97km/h.

IONIQ 6 N's weight and design advantages

The IONIQ 6 N is predicted to be somewhat lighter than its crossover counterpart. The standard dual-motor IONIQ 6 weighs around 27.2kg less than a comparable IONIQ 5 with all-wheel drive and the same larger 77.4kWh battery. The sleek design of the sedan hints at a lower center of gravity, which could enhance its performance.

Future of electric N models and emission regulations

As tighter emission regulations phase out high-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs), electric N models should become more common. This is particularly true in the EU, where sales of new cars that produce emissions will be prohibited from 2035. Although Euro 7 regulations set to take effect in a few years have been softened, the era of fuel-guzzling engines is ending. Hyundai's goal is to keep sporty cars alive with motors and battery packs instead of engines and fossil fuels.