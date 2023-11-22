Audi's new A5 wagon spotted with minimal camouflage: Expected features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Audi's new A5 wagon spotted with minimal camouflage: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:10 pm Nov 22, 202307:10 pm

The car will boast a hexagonal grille

Audi is gearing up to launch the successor to its A4 lineup, and recent spy shots show the wagon version with minimal camouflage. This isn't the new A4 Avant, but rather the A5 Avant, as Audi announced a naming structure change earlier in 2023. The automaker will use odd numbers for combustion-powered cars and even numbers for electric vehicles (EVs), leading to the A4's renaming as the A5.

2/3

Design language and powertrain options

The test vehicle hints at an updated design for the new station wagon. The front features a hexagonal grille with sweptback headlights while the bumper sports a sculpted look with vertical air intakes on the sides. The rear window appears narrower, with a more prominent roof wing, and the taillights may be slimmer, connected by a coast-to-coast LED strip. All new A5 models, whether Sportback or Avant, will come with an internal combustion engine (ICE), with plug-in hybrid options available.

3/3

Availability and rumors on sedan body style

As of now, Audi hasn't confirmed if the new A5 Avant will be sold in the US. However, like the current A4 Allroad, the elevated wagon version could eventually make its way to the US market. The absence of spy shots featuring a traditional sedan body style has sparked rumors that Audi may only sell Sportback and Avant versions. Nonetheless, nothing is official yet as Audi continues testing its new A5 wagon.