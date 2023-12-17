Ferrari 812 successor to retain V12 engine: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 pm Dec 17, 2023

Ferrari 812 rides on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari is looking forward to launching a new model in 2024 as the successor to the 812 Superfast coupe. Interestingly, the new model is expected to keep the iconic naturally aspirated V12 engine. While other carmakers are going for smaller or hybrid engines, Ferrari's upcoming Grand Tourer seems to stick with the tried-and-tested V12 motor. Test vehicles spotted recently don't show any charging ports, hinting that the top-tier engine won't be hybridized.

Emotional appeal of V12 engine drives decision

Ferrari's head of design, Flavio Manzoni, recently told Autocar UK that a turbocharged V8 could offer better performance but said, "from an emotional point of view, [the V12 is] the best you can have." The Italian carmaker is committed to preserving its 12-cylinder mill for flagship cars. It will also be pushing forward with electrification in smaller models like the 296 GTB and SF90 hybrids. Its first all-electric vehicle is set to launch in 2025.

Potential performance upgrades for V12 engine

The V12 engine will likely undergo some changes for the new model. Performance could be boosted beyond the 819hp it produces in the 812 Competizione and the 829hp of the Daytona SP3. The updated V12 might also support e-fuels, as Ferrari intends to produce combustion engines beyond 2035.

Design, features to be shared with Ferrari Purosangue

Design details for the new model are still under wraps, but the Autocar UK report suggests it might share some features with the Purosangue SUV. But we can expect it to retain the long hood and sloping coupe-like roofline similar to the 812 Superfast. Its spacious cabin will be filled with tech, similar to the hybrid 296 GTB's interior. The new model will also share components with the Roma and Purosangue, with the latter confirmed to have a hybrid version.

No plans to electrify V12 engine yet

Ferrari hasn't revealed any plans to electrify its V12 engine, as the 296 GTB and SF90 hybrids use a V6 and a V8, respectively. An electrified version of the new GT would likely use one of these smaller engines. Currently, the most powerful 812, the track-focused Competizione, boasts 819hp, while the SP3 Daytona supercar reaches 829hp. Any performance increase for the 812's successor would probably exceed these numbers.