By Pradnesh Naik 04:11 pm Jan 19, 2024

The 2024 Honda NX500 comes equipped with an adjustable Showa suspension setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled its latest adventure-tourer model, the NX500, in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Arriving on our shores via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, the motorcycle's cost is relatively on the higher side. At that price point, its closest rival is the Benelli TRK 502, which is roughly Rs. 5,000 cheaper. Bookings for the capable ADV are now open at all Honda Big Wing dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February.

Design, features, and safety kit offered on the NX500

Sporting a rally bike-style front fairing, large fuel tank, and wide rear end, the 2024 Honda NX500 boasts an eye-catching look. It features an all-LED lighting setup with a sleek headlamp and slim taillamp unit. It rides on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) rugged-type alloy wheels with block pattern tires. The bike packs a 5.0-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. Safety-wise, it includes switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS, along with disc brakes on both wheels.

The NX500 draws power from a 471cc, parallel-twin engine

The NX500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47.5hp of power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, the engine is housed in a diamond frame. Suspension duties on the ADV are taken care of by a Showa-sourced Inverted Big Piston Separate Function Fork (SFF-BP) fork on the front and a link-type mono-shock unit at the rear with preload adjustment.

It competes in the highly contested middleweight ADV segment

Priced at Rs. 5.9 lakh, the 2024 Honda NX500 competes with the Kawasaki Versys 650 (Rs. 7.77 lakh), Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (Rs. 2.85-2.98 lakh), and KTM 390 Adventure (Rs. 2.81-3.61 lakh) in India. However, its closest rival is the Benelli TRK 502 which costs Rs. 5.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom ). Potential customers can now purchase the middleweight ADV from Honda's Big Wing dealership network on our shores.