Rolls-Royce's first-ever EV launched in India at Rs. 7.5 crore
Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in India with a hefty price tag of Rs. 7.5 crore (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive four-wheeled electric vehicle available for private buyers on our shores. The legendary British luxury automaker has also opened the order books for the uber-luxurious coupe EV. Here's what the all-electric car has to offer.
The Spectre's battery and performance
The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with a 102kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 530km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes 34 minutes with a 195kW fast charger or 95 minutes using a 50kW DC charger. The EV is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, generating a combined output of 585hp/900Nm. It can do 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
Design and aerodynamics of the EV
Drawing inspiration from modern yacht designs, the Spectre boasts a long hood, sleek profile, fastback tail, and the broadest grille ever fitted on a Rolls-Royce. The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy has been aerodynamically optimized. Its hood slopes down to the grille, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.25. The split-headlamp design is reminiscent of the Phantom, while the rear showcases vertical tail lamps with intricate detailing and customizable colors.
Interior and new software platform
Inside, the Spectre's cabin resembles other Rolls-Royce models but introduces new elements like a 'Starlight liner' on door pads and an illuminated dashboard panel. It features the 'Spectre' nameplate surrounded by over 5,500 star-like illuminations. The vehicle also debuts the 'Spirit' software platform, a cutting-edge digital interface that controls all car functions and offers bespoke services, including customizable dial colors.