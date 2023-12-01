Tesla Cybertruck: Design, tech features, towing prowess of pick-up explained

By Pradnesh Naik Dec 01, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tesla)

With the launch of the highly anticipated Cybertruck model, EV maker Tesla has entered the popular pick-up truck segment. Carrying a starting price tag of $60,990 (roughly Rs. 50.8 lakh), the rugged yet futuristic EV slots between the Ford 150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. From a stainless steel body to insane towing capabilities, here's a look at the vehicle's best features.

Firstly, let's look at the futuristic design of the Cybertruck

With a design straight out of sci-fi movies, the Tesla Cybertruck looks sharp with angular body panels. It features a single-bar full-width LED headlight, a raked windscreen, shatterproof armored glass all-around, 'cold-rolled' ultra-hard stainless steel body panels, flared wheel arches, and designer closed-off wheels. At the rear end, it has connected LED taillights and a covered cargo bed with a 1,529-liter storage capacity.

Stainless steel body resists corrosion, dents, and scratches

Tesla chose the ultra-hard stainless steel for the exoskeleton of the Cybertruck for a reason. These cold-rolled steel panels, also used in SpaceX's launch vehicle, ensure that the body of the EV remains free from scratches, dents, and corrosion for a longer duration.

The EV can tow an average-sized African elephant

The Cybertruck can carry a payload of up to 1,134kg or tow up to 4,989.5kg. This feat is generally achieved by cars with massive V8 diesel motors. Putting it into context, the EV can tow an average-sized African elephant with ease. The carmaker also released a video of the EV defeating a Porsche 911 in a drag race while towing another 911 model.

An external range extender battery pack is available

While range extenders are generally ICE-powered units, Tesla has opted to go green with an external battery pack as an option. With a size comparable to an average toolbox, this battery pack can extend the range of the EV by up to 209km.

Elon Musk claims that the EV cannot tip over

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a bold claim at the delivery event. He reckons that the all-new Cybertruck cannot tip over like a traditional pickup truck. According to Musk, the torsional rigidity of the rugged EV is greater than that of the McLaren P1 hypercar. This is likely due to the lower center of gravity and wide stance of the high-performance EV.

The Cybertruck provides a theater-like in-cabin experience

To pamper its occupants, the Tesla Cybertruck is equipped with a massive 18.5-inch infinity-style infotainment panel at the front and a 9.4-inch screen at the rear. To enhance the experience, the EV gets a premium 15-speaker surround sound system, which includes two subwoofers and an amplifier. It also features a unique air diffuser setup for climate control with a built-in hospital-grade HEPA filter.