How Tata Harrier EV will fare against Hyundai CRETA EV

By Pradnesh Naik 09:34 am Dec 31, 202309:34 am

Both EVs will feature an all-LED lighting setup

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India has been witnessing massive growth in the past few years. Tata Motors has been dominating the segment with capable offerings such as Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and Nexon.ev. It is planning to expand its reach in the mid-size category with the upcoming Harrier EV. However, it will have to rival the upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV for the top spot.

Why does this story matter?

With a 72% market share and over 34,000 EVs sold in the first half of 2023, Tata Motors is the force to reckon with in the electric vehicle segment. However, its presence is restricted to the sub-4m category. While the company is now planning to enter a new segment the Harrier EV, Hyundai is bringing in the CRETA EV as a formidable competitor.

Tata Harrier EV will look more pleasing

Following the modern design seen on its ICE-powered counterpart, the upcoming Tata Harrier EV will flaunt a parametric design closed-off grille, projector LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, sequential indicators, and blacked-out 18-inch wheels. The upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy and sport a closed-off grille with chrome highlights, tri-beam LED headlights, split-type LED taillights, and designer alloy wheels.

The cabin of Harrier EV will feel more upmarket

The Harrier EV's upmarket cabin will get a dual-tone dashboard, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. The CRETA EV will have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a massive panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The Harrier EV will have an estimated range of 500km

The Harrier EV is expected to be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup. The e-SUV will likely promise a range of up to 500km on a single charge. In comparison, the CRETA EV will likely get a 45kWh battery pack and a single electric motor setup. It will have an estimated range of over 400km.

Once launched, which one should you choose?

In India, both the Tata Harrier EV and Hyundai CRETA EV are expected to arrive by late 2024 or early 2025. The former will start at around Rs. 27 lakh, while the latter will likely cost Rs. 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Harrier EV will be a better buy for its superior range, modern design, and new-age features.