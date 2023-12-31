Electric scooters, motorcycles set to debut in India in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 31, 202312:05 am

The upcoming Tork Kratos X will roll on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Tork Motors)

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is set to experience a surge of new launches in 2024. The list includes the upcoming Ather 450 Apex, Honda's debut e-scooter, and the Ola M1 e-motorcycle. Despite a mid-year cut in subsidies, the demand for EVs remains robust. Over 8.36 lakh battery-powered scooters and motorcycles were sold in 2023, marking a 33% increase from last year. Enhanced clarity on incentives is expected to speed up the introduction of new models in the coming year.

Ather Energy's upcoming 450 Apex will focus on performance

Ather Energy is preparing to launch the limited edition 450 Apex on January 6, with deliveries starting in March 2024. This scooter will boast a more powerful motor, transparent side panels, and a top speed of around 100km/h. Ather is also developing a family-oriented electric scooter with a larger design than the 450 series. Spy images reveal a horizontal headlight cluster, telescopic front fork, and 12-inch alloy wheels. Performance and range details remain a mystery as of now.

Ampere NXG and Bajaj Chetak Premium arriving in early 2024

Ampere plans to release its high-end NXG scooter in early 2024, featuring a 7.0-inch TFT display and a mid-mounted electric motor. Once launched, the NXG will be priced at around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj will unveil the updated Chetak Premium in January, sporting a larger 3.2kWh fixed battery good for a range of around 125km. The scooter will include a 7.0-inch touchscreen dashboard with turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. It will have a top speed of 73km/h.

Gogoro CrossOver and Honda's Project Vidyut will also debut soon

Gogoro's CrossOver electric scooter, launched in December, will be available for private-use buyers in 2024. The CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S variants will feature a 5kW hub motor and a 7.2kW mid-drive motor, respectively. Honda is set to enter the EV market with its 'Project Vidyut,' launching a mid-range e-scooter with a fixed battery pack and another with a swappable battery system. Both scooters will be built on Honda's new 'Platform E,' designed for fixed and battery-swappable two-wheelers.

Ola M1, Tork Kratos X e-bikes are coming in 2024

Ola Electric is anticipated to launch its first motorcycle, the M1, in 2024. The concept showcases a comfortable yet sporty riding posture, 17-inch wheels, a twin-disc brake setup at the front, and a single-disc at the rear. Performance, range, and pricing details remain undisclosed. Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle, initially scheduled for mid-2023, has been delayed to 2024 due to subsidy reductions. The production-spec Kratos X may feature an upgraded electric motor, lightweight aluminum swingarm, and a 7-inch touchscreen display.