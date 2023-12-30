Top 5 concept cars showcased in 2023

Top 5 concept cars showcased in 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 06:50 pm Dec 30, 2023

The Activesphere concept showcases Audi's take on a futuristic 'go anywhere' vehicle (Photo credit: Audi)

The global car market witnessed a massive surge in 2023 in terms of sales, safety hardware, and design. Apart from some quirky-looking production vehicles, several automakers pushed the boundaries of design and technology with some of the most visually appealing and futuristic concept cars. As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at our top five concept cars.

BMW i Vision Dee

Luxury car marque BMW took the wraps off the i Vision Dee at CES 2023 in January. It is based on the brand's Neue Klasse platform and features 240 individual E Ink panels on the car's entire body, providing color-changing ability. The sedan gets a windscreen-integrated head-up display, BMW's Mixed Reality interface, and an AR mode that transforms the in-cabin experience.

Peugeot Inception

Also making its debut at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Inception highlights Peugeot's shift in focus toward a greener future. The concept EV is based on Stellantis's STLA Large platform and showcases the French carmaker's new-generation i-Cockpit with a Hypersquare steer-by-wire control system. Glass panels for the roof, windows, and windscreen get a metal oxide treatment used by NASA for astronaut's helmet visors.

Audi Activesphere

German automotive giant Audi's Activesphere concept broke cover at the brand's "Celebration of Progress" event in Berlin. The EV highlights styling elements from the carmaker's Sportback and Allroad models. It features a transforming design a functional rear glass panel along with a motorized bulkhead and tailgate. It has a dual-tone cabin with special AR headsets that allow passengers to interact with a virtual interface.

Porsche Mission X

Porsche showcased the Mission X concept to celebrate the '75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars.' The coupe EV symbolizes the motorsport DNA of the brand and features a unique 900-volt charging system for super-fast charging speed, roughly twice as quick as the Taycan Turbo S. According to the automaker, it has the potential to become the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

Lexus LF-ZC

Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, the LF-ZC concept provides a glimpse of the upcoming high-end EV from Lexus. The coupe follows the brand's new-age 'Provocative Simplicity' design philosophy and gets the next-generation prismatic battery packs, enabling them to achieve approximately twice the range of conventional EVs. Equipped with the company's innovative Arene OS, the LF-ZC concept can potentially merge real and virtual environments.

