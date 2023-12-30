Tata Safari EV, Harrier EV spotted: Check design and features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:45 pm Dec 30, 202305:45 pm

The Safari EV will become the flagship offering for Tata Motors's EV lineup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce two new electric vehicles (EVs) to its lineup, the Safari EV and Harrier EV. In the latest development, near-production-ready prototypes were spotted in Pune, albeit in heavily camouflaged avatars, on the back of a tow truck. They were reportedly en route to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) center for testing purposes. These flagship models will be positioned above the popular 2023 Nexon.ev.

Tata Motors's EV-specific dealerships

In a bid to cater to the growing EV market, Tata Motors recently opened two EV-specific dealerships in Gurugram, called Tata.ev. These showrooms and service centers aim to offer a unique experience for EV buyers, with a focus on eco-friendliness. The Safari EV and Harrier EV will primarily compete with Mahindra's upcoming XUV.e8 (XUV700 electric). Hyundai may also join the fray with the ALCAZAR EV if the forthcoming CRETA EV generates a positive demand.

Design and features of Safari EV and Harrier EV

The production versions of the Safari EV and Harrier EV will follow Tata Motors's modern design philosophy, similar to the Nexon.ev. Both Harrier EV and Safari EV are expected to boast additional features and equipment compared to their internal combustion engine (ICE) powered counterparts. Minor design tweaks, such as a closed grill and updated bumpers, are anticipated to create a distinct appearance. The vehicles may also incorporate blue accents both inside and out to highlight their zero-emission credentials.

Expected specifications and launch date for the EV models

The Land Rover-derived OMEGARC platform used in the Safari and Harrier will be adapted to accommodate batteries for their EV versions. A front-wheel-drive layout will come standard, with optional dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants also on cards. Tata's flagship electric SUVs may be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 500km on a single charge. A larger 80kWh battery pack option is also being considered by the company. Both cars are slated for launch in 2024.