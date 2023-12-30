Bajaj is readying Pulsar 500 Twinner motorcycle: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 04:53 pm Dec 30, 202304:53 pm

The upcoming Pulsar 500 Twinner will use a modified perimeter frame from the Bajaj Dominar 400. Representative image (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in India's commuter and street motorcycle market, has registered the 'Twinner' trademark. This has led to speculation about the company's first twin-cylinder motorcycle, the Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner. Rendered by artist Pratyush Rout, this street naked neo-retro cafe racer-style bike could feature an all-new 500cc twin-cylinder engine, producing around 60hp of maximum power and 50Nm of peak torque. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming motorcycle.

Unique design elements expected on the Pulsar 500 Twinner

The Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner renders show Pulsar's muscular style with classic motorcycle elements like round headlights. The fuel tank will sport a new design with 3D badges and subtle differences from the Dominar 400. The perimeter frame from the Dominar will be retained, showcasing the Twinner badge, while the subframe will be more athletic and sleek looking. Components like dual-tone wheels, brakes, and dual-barrel exhaust will also be borrowed from the Dominar.

Tribute to classic motorcycles and modern features

Classic motorcycle design will be honored with the round headlights on the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 500 Twinner. Twin circular pods for the instrument cluster will further add an elegant touch, along with golden-colored inverted front forks, petal disc brakes, and Nissin calipers at the front. If launched, the 500 Twinner would be the largest Pulsar ever, surpassing the soon-to-be-released 400cc, single-cylinder Pulsar.

Powertrain highlights and modern hardware

The Pulsar 500 Twinner's perimeter frame will be slightly modified to fit the wider engine. With a displacement of around 500cc, the engine could generate about 60hp of power and 50Nm of torque. Modern features such as a 4-valve head, DOHC setup, liquid cooling, quick-shifter, throttle-by-wire, and slipper clutch are anticipated for this engine. The Twinner name is expected to be used alongside existing sub-brands like Pulsar and Dominar to signify the new engine architecture.