KTM, Husqvarna to launch these bikes in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 02:57 pm Dec 30, 202302:57 pm

Both KTM and Husqvarna compete in the sub-500cc performance-focused category in India

KTM and Husqvarna fans should get ready for an exciting 2024. Updated models such as the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure as well as the all-new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, are set to arrive next year. Following the successful launch of the all-new KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke in 2023, both brands are gearing up for an eventful year.

New-generation 390 Adventure and Svartpilen 401 are expected

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure was recently spotted testing, revealing a sleeker design with a taller windscreen, sharper fuel tank extensions, and a high-rise front fender. Powered by the same 399cc, single-cylinder engine as the new 390 Duke, it is expected to debut at EICMA with an estimated price tag of Rs. 3.8 lakh in India. Meanwhile, the upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was also seen on Indian roads, looking larger than the current model. It's expected to arrive by mid-2024.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is also expected to debut soon

The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 was spotted testing in India, featuring a boxier fuel tank design compared to its current-gen counterpart. It will be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in the KTM 250 Duke. It is expected to launch by mid-2024 with a price of around Rs. 2.3 lakh. The next-gen KTM RC 390 was also spotted testing but is unlikely to launch before 2025.