KTM reveals 1290 Super Adventure range with MY-2024 upgrades
KTM has unveiled the 1290 Super Adventure line-up with MY-2024 upgrades for the global markets. The ADVs sport new paint schemes but remain mechanically unchanged. The 1290 Super Adventure S flaunts a gray and orange color combo, while the Super Adventure R features a white, orange, and blue design. Both bikes boast a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin, LC8 engine that generates 158hp of maximum power.
A fully adjustable WP suspension setup is available
The 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure models sit on a powder-coated, chrome-molybdenum tubular frame. The S model has 48mm WP SAT inverted front forks and a WP SAT rear mono-shock absorber, both electronically adjustable. The R trim level is equipped with a 48mm WP Xplor inverted front fork and a fully adjustable WP Xplor PDS rear shock absorber. The optional Suspension Pro package provides customizable settings for fork and shock, plus an automatic rear shock preload setting.
They flaunt rugged wire-spoked and alloy wheels
The 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure range features Brembo brake calipers and Bosch ABS as standard. The Super Adventure R sports Akront spoked wheels with tubeless tires and O-ring seals at each nipple for better air retention. The Super Adventure S has alloy wheels fitted with Mitas Terra Force R tires, specifically designed for the bike. The R model offers a single-piece stepped saddle, while the S model has separate adjustable seats for the rider and passenger.
The ADVs get advanced electronic riding aids as standard
The cockpit of the 1290 Super Adventure duo includes a scratch-resistant, 7.0-inch TFT display, easily navigated via a six-way switch cube on the handlebar. Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charger come standard, along with Bosch-sourced motorcycle stability control, lean-sensitive cornering ABS with offroad mode, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It also gets self-canceling turn signals, offroad traction control, and cruise control. Pricing and availability for the 2024 1290 Super Adventure models are yet to be announced.