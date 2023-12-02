This Harley-Davidson-powered BMW Isetta was built in just 37 days

By Pradnesh Naik 02:44 pm Dec 02, 2023

The custom-made BMW Isetta gets a tubular roll cage for added protection (Photo credit: RideApart)

Mikey Brown, an Indiana-based enthusiast and car builder, completed his "Big Dill" project to compete in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour this year. This pickle-themed show car is a rebuilt BMW Isetta powered by Harley-Davidson's "Shovelhead" engine, per RideApart. Brown worked tirelessly for 37 days to finish the project, which also included a Pickle Jar, a Pickle Packer tilt trailer, and a custom bicycle called the Pickle Slicer. He reportedly managed to complete the entire set in under 10 months.

Brown handled entire project all by himself

Throughout the project, Brown handled most of the labor himself, from fabrication to painting and upholstery. He did receive some engineering assistance from a friend for the chain drive and rear axle on the Big Dill. Brown credited his success to the support, encouragement, and advice he received from friends and family, as well as his willingness to learn and teach himself new skills.

His creation won invitation to tour's final event

Brown showcased his prized creations at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Phoenix, Arizona, in September. His hard work and ingenuity paid off when he won the event and earned an invitation to compete in the final event. Despite having limited funds and resources, Brown's determination allowed him to go head-to-head with several professional car builders who had much more substantial backing.

Brown nearly went broke to build dream project

After his victory in Phoenix, Brown competed in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour final held on November 11. Although he didn't win the final event, his creations demonstrated his talent and perseverance. Brown spent an estimated $10,000 on the project and nearly went broke in the process. His story serves as an inspiration for those who think they cannot achieve their dreams due to financial constraints or lack of resources.