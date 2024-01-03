Booking the new Hyundai CRETA? Check variant-wise engine options

By Pradnesh Naik 07:29 pm Jan 03, 202407:29 pm

Hyundai has changed the look of the car, adding a full width DRL up front and full width rear light

Hyundai has now opened order books for the refreshed CRETA SUV in India. The updated SUV is set to hit the market on January 16. The facelifted model boasts five powertrain options, spread across 19 different variants. The 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines have been retained from the outgoing model, while a new 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor has been added. Customers who have reserved the outgoing model can switch their bookings to the facelifted version.

CRETA (facelift) to be available in seven trim levels

The revamped CRETA will be available in seven trim levels: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). The 1.5-liter petrol-manual powertrain will be available across all trims. The 1.5-liter diesel-manual will be available with all trims except SX. The 1.5-liter petrol-CVT will be available with S(O), SX Tech, and SX(O). The 1.5-liter diesel-automatic is offered with S(O) and SX(O) trims. The new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine comes with only a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration is exclusive to SX(O).

Missed opportunity for Hyundai with limited turbo-petrol options

Offering the 1.5 turbo-petrol engine exclusively with a seven-speed DCT gearbox in just one trim may limit its appeal and accessibility. For reference, the updated Kia Seltos provides an iMT gearbox option with the same engine. Other Hyundai-Kia models using this engine offer a second gearbox option besides the seven-speed DCT, such as the Carens with an iMT and both the ALCAZAR and VERNA with standard manual gearboxes.

Exterior and interior updates for the Hyundai CRETA (facelift)

The CRETA (facelift) will sport a thorough exterior revamp, including a new full-width LED daytime running light (DRL), updated headlamps and grille, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Inside, its spacious cabin will also be entirely reimagined with a new dual-screen setup and a revamped center console featuring a touch panel for AC controls. Notable additions will include an ADAS suite, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree-view camera.