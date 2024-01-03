Hero MotoCorp's 440cc motorcycle to be named Mavrick 440
Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to unveil its latest motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, in India soon. Co-developed with Harley-Davidson on a 440cc platform, the roadster bike is slated for a public debut on January 22, with a launch expected in February. The Mavrick 440 is one of two names trademarked by Hero in the past year, the other being Hurikan 440.
The teaser invite hints at Mavrick 440 name
The name Mavrick 440 was inferred from a teaser invite sent by Hero MotoCorp to various media outlets. In an innovative twist, each physical invite contains a single letter that will be part of the bike's final name. So far, the letters I, R, and V have been revealed. While I and R fit both names, the letter V is exclusive to Mavrick, leading to the belief that this will be the chosen name.
Mavrick 440 to use Harley-Davidson X 440's motor
The upcoming Mavrick 440 will share the same 440cc engine as the Harley-Davidson X 440 but is anticipated to showcase a significantly different design and possibly a unique chassis. Positioned as a roadster, the Mavrick 440 aims to provide a distinct riding experience compared to its Harley-Davidson counterpart. As the launch date nears, bike enthusiasts are eager to learn more about this exciting collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.