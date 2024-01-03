Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's prices increased by Rs. 28,000

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's prices increased by Rs. 28,000

By Pradnesh Naik 04:20 pm Jan 03, 202404:20 pm

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rolls on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese marque Toyota has increased the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder by up to Rs. 28,000, primarily affecting the base E NeoDrive trim. Competing with the likes of Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and SKODA KUSHAQ, the mid-size SUV now starts at Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Apart from this SUV, models such as the Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta have also become costlier by up to Rs. 42,000.

2/3

Price changes across various Hyryder variants

In addition to the base E NeoDrive variant, the S E-CNG and G E-CNG versions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have become more expensive by Rs. 15,000. A premium of Rs. 20,000 will now be added to select trims such as the S NeoDrive, S AT NeoDrive, S Hybrid, V AWD NeoDrive, G Hybrid, and V Hybrid. However, the G NeoDrive, G AT NeoDrive, V NeoDrive, and V AT NeoDrive models remain unaffected by these changes.

3/3

Powertrain options and color choices for Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four different variants and 11 color options. Buyers can choose between a mild-hybrid powertrain, a strong hybrid powertrain, or a CNG version to suit their preferences. With these options and the recent price adjustments across various models and variants, potential buyers in the Indian market have a wide range of choices when considering purchasing a capable SUV.