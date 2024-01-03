Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's prices increased by Rs. 28,000
Japanese marque Toyota has increased the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder by up to Rs. 28,000, primarily affecting the base E NeoDrive trim. Competing with the likes of Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and SKODA KUSHAQ, the mid-size SUV now starts at Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Apart from this SUV, models such as the Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta have also become costlier by up to Rs. 42,000.
Price changes across various Hyryder variants
In addition to the base E NeoDrive variant, the S E-CNG and G E-CNG versions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have become more expensive by Rs. 15,000. A premium of Rs. 20,000 will now be added to select trims such as the S NeoDrive, S AT NeoDrive, S Hybrid, V AWD NeoDrive, G Hybrid, and V Hybrid. However, the G NeoDrive, G AT NeoDrive, V NeoDrive, and V AT NeoDrive models remain unaffected by these changes.
Powertrain options and color choices for Toyota Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four different variants and 11 color options. Buyers can choose between a mild-hybrid powertrain, a strong hybrid powertrain, or a CNG version to suit their preferences. With these options and the recent price adjustments across various models and variants, potential buyers in the Indian market have a wide range of choices when considering purchasing a capable SUV.