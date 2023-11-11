Attractive discounts on Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Should you buy one

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts on its lifestyle SUV, the Jimny, in India this November. Several dealerships are providing cash discounts and exchange bonuses on the Zeta and Alpha variants of the vehicle. To recall, some dealers offered benefits of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh on the SUV last month to further boost its sales. This comes as the automaker continues to witness robust demand for the automatic variants of the SUV.

Savings of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Zeta variant

Select dealerships are offering a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 on the Zeta model of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This results in total savings of Rs. 1 lakh for customers on this specific trim. With prices in India starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom), it becomes an appealing choice for those seeking a lifestyle SUV with these additional perks.

Exchange bonus offered on top-spec Alpha trim level

While the Zeta model of the Jimny is receiving substantial discounts, the top-of-the-line Alpha trim is being offered a more modest exchange bonus of only Rs. 20,000 at select dealerships throughout India. This model comes gets a signature Kinetic Yellow paint scheme with a Bluish Black-colored roof, among other options. The top-spec Alpha trim caters to a broad array of customer tastes with a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Jimny gets tailgate-mounted spare wheel for rugged appeal

Maruti Suzuki Jimny flaunts a boxy silhouette, typically associated with a rugged SUV. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats and chrome inserts, round LED headlamp units with washers, squared-out ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and tough-looking five-spoke wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted taillights are available at its rear end for added practicality and appeal.

Gets 9-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options

On the inside, the Jimny has a spacious cabin with an all-black dashboard and fabric upholstery to compliment its rugged, go-anywhere appeal further. It gets keyless entry with an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Legendary 'AllGrip' four-wheel-drive system

Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-liter, K-series, inline-four petrol engine (codenamed K15B) that generates 103hp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox, along with the legendary "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system.

Should you buy Maruti Suzuki Jimny this November?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh for the base Zeta MT version and goes up to Rs. 15.05 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV offers rugged looks and go-anywhere capabilities, something its pseudo-SUV rivals cannot match. With massive benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh available this November, we suggest you buy one if you are looking for a rugged lifestyle offering.