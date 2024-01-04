Is Ford making a comeback in India with Endeavour SUV?

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Is Ford making a comeback in India with Endeavour SUV?

By Pradnesh Naik 10:47 am Jan 04, 202410:47 am

Ford Endeavour (Everest in some markets) comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford is gearing up for a potential comeback in the Indian automotive market, as evidenced by a design patent filing for the new-generation Endeavour. The company is also looking to hire in India with job listings for positions like Senior Engineer, ADAS Feature Owner, AEM Author/Developer, and a few others. This development follows the carmaker's 2021 announcement of a phased exit from India and the recent cancellation of its Chennai plant sale deal with JSW Group.

2/3

New-generation Ford Endeavour offers a host of updagrades

The all-new Ford Endeavour boasts a host of exterior and interior upgrades, such as larger headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, a revamped grille, updated bumpers, and a redesigned tailgate. Inside, you'll find a panoramic sunroof, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel in portrait orientation, a 12.4-inch digital driver's display, and a new 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. The tech package includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charging, multiple ADAS functions, and a 360-degree-view camera.

3/3

Engine options and performance of the new-generation SUV

Depending on the market, the Ford Endeavour (also known as Everest) offers different engine options. In the Asia-Pacific region, popular choices include a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor and a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel motor. The former generates 170hp of maximum power and 405Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 210hp of power and 500Nm of torque. Both engines come equipped with an automatic gearbox with up to six driving modes, depending on the model.