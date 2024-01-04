Is new Kawasaki Eliminator a better cruiser than Benelli 502C?

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Is new Kawasaki Eliminator a better cruiser than Benelli 502C?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 04, 202403:10 am

Both motorcycles feature an all-LED lighting setup

Kawasaki has silently introduced the all-new 2024 Eliminator in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). This move by the automaker is likely done to capitalize on the middleweight cruiser motorcycle segment, which has regained popularity in recent years. However, at that price point, it rivals the capable Benelli 502C on our shores. Between these two, which one is better?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Japanese motorcycling legend Kawasaki has brought back the Eliminator moniker in India, after a long hiatus of about two decades. However, the middleweight cruiser market has grown vastly in the past few years, with the arrival of capable offerings such as the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Benelli 502C, and Keeway V302C. How will the modern-age urban cruiser perform against its rivals?

3/6

With its neo-retro styling, Kawasaki Eliminator looks more appealing

The Eliminator follows Kawasaki's neo-retro design philosophy and features a sloping 13-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust system, and a sleek LED taillamp. Meanwhile, the Benelli 502C has a massive 21-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp with DRL, a dual-barrel exhaust, split-type seats, a raised handlebar, and dual LED taillights.

4/6

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

Both the Kawasaki Eliminator and Benelli 502C come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The Eliminator features 41mm telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The Benelli 502C gets 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

5/6

Benelli 502C packs a more powerful parallel-twin motor

Powering the Kawasaki Eliminator is an all-new 451cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. The Benelli 502C runs on a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that develops 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both cruiser motorcycles are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, both the Kawasaki Eliminator and Benelli 502C compete in the premium sub-500cc segment. The former will set you back by Rs. 5.62 lakh, while the latter can be yours at Rs. 5.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). We believe the 502C makes more sense on our shores with its more powerful engine and modern suspension setup.