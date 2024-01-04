Tata Harrier SUV's waiting period now up to 10 weeks

The car starts at Rs. 15.49 lakh

The Tata Harrier, revamped in October 2023, has experienced a surge in demand among SUV aficionados. The vehicle now has an eight to 10-week waiting period from the booking date in India. This wait time may fluctuate based on factors such as dealership, model, and color. Customers are encouraged to consult their nearest authorized dealership for further details.

Facelifted Harrier's features and equipment

The refreshed Harrier boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless mobile connectivity, and a new touchscreen air conditioning panel with toggle switches. JBL speakers, an air purifier, and a luminous panoramic sunroof are also available. The SUV is available in a single powertrain for both manual and automatic transmission options, with prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine specifications of the Tata Harrier

Beneath the hood, the Tata Harrier houses a 2.0-liter diesel engine generating 170hp and 350Nm of torque. Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter gearbox, rivaling the Mahindra XUV700. The Harrier's unwavering demand since its 2019 debut underscores its enduring appeal among Indian SUV enthusiasts.

