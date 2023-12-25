Mahindra XUV700 records 150,000 sales in 2.5 years

The XUV700 has aced the Global NCAP crash test with a five-star rating

Mahindra's leading SUV, the XUV700, has achieved an impressive milestone by selling over 150,000 units in India within 29 months. It was launched in August 2021. The car recorded 1,00,000 unit sales in 21 months and 50,000 units in just 12 months. The XUV700 had sold 1,45,888 until the previous month, falling short by 4,112 to reach the 150,000 milestone. It is estimated that the remaining units were sold in the first three weeks of December.

Top-seller in Mahindra's lineup

The XUV700 remains a popular choice among buyers, ranking among the top three best-selling SUVs in Mahindra's lineup. Interestingly, the company has witnessed an average monthly sale of 6,644 units for the SUV in the past eight months. The XUV700 has also been the Indian Car of The Year (ICOTY) in 2022, building a benchmark in the luxury automobile segment.

The car is offfered in multiple variants

The XUV700 comes in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, spread across a total of 30 variants. The petrol XUV700 is powered by a 2-liter turbocharged mStallion engine, producing 200hp of power and 380Nm of torque. The 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine is available in two tunes: 155hp with 360Nm of torque and 180hp with 420Nm of torque (450Nm for the automatic variant). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, with all-wheel-drive available for the AX7 and AX7L trims.

Feature-rich interior with advanced tech

Inside, the XUV700 features a modern design with dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrument cluster. The AdrenoX interface includes Amazon Alexa virtual assistant for voice commands. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, auto booster headlights, leather upholstery, electronic parking brake, and more. The SUV also houses Sony's custom-built 12-speaker setup with 3D surround sound.

It has bagged five-star in Global NCAP

The XUV700 includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency brakes, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection, and more. It is equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, customizable voice alerts for speeding, and seatbelts with lap and retractor pre-tensioners (for front passengers). The XUV700 received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test in November 2021.

It competes against both 5-seater and 7-seater SUVs

The XUV700 starts at Rs. 14.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 26.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Within this price bracket, it competes with SUVs like the Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Kia Carens, and the Hyundai ALCAZAR.