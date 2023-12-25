Xiaomi to reveal its EV technology on December 28

Dec 25, 2023

The vehicle is anticipated to be launched in 2024

Xiaomi is set to reveal its electric vehicle (EV) technology at an event in China on December 28, the company's CEO and founder Lei Jun has confirmed. The event's poster reveals a vehicle chassis adorned with the word "STRIDE" positioned prominently atop it, signaling Xiaomi's ambition to rival Tesla and BYD in the EV market. Xiaomi is venturing into the industry with years of effort, involving more than 3,400 engineers and an initial investment of around $1.5bn.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's entrance into the fiercely competitive EV arena comes at a time when established players like Tesla and China's domestic automakers have already demonstrated remarkable success. Jun is optimistic about this new venture and aims to replicate its smartphone industry success. However, securing a substantial market share in such a competitive landscape will undoubtedly pose a considerable challenge.

The company will mostly talk about its EV platform

Xiaomi's official announcement came just before the end of 2023, setting the stage for the upcoming year to revolve around its foray into the EV sector. Jun has mentioned that the event will only showcase the technology the company has built. No product-related announcements will be made on December 28. However, the company has already given us the first look at its maiden EV, called the Xiaomi SU7.

Leaks reveal LiDAR technology for self-driving ability

Numerous speculations and information leaks have circulated regarding the specifications of Xiaomi's inaugural EV. A recent leak disclosed the inclusion of a central control display, a three-spoke steering wheel, LiDAR technology for self-driving capabilities, and face-recognition unlocking via a B-pillar camera. The car will be 4,997mm long, 1,963mm wide, and 1,455mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 3,000mm. The available wheel options for the EV will be 19-inch and 20-inch.

RWD and AWD trims should be offered

The Xiaomi EV is anticipated to be available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, powered by 220kW and 449kW motors, respectively. The car could come in three distinct variants: the SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. It will utilize a cost-effective LFP battery pack from BYD and run on Xiaomi's recently launched HyperOS operating system. The electric vehicle may provide options for two different battery capacities—73.6kWh and 101kWh—resulting in a range of up to 800km (depending on the configuration).