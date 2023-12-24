Toyota Vellfire's waiting period stretches to 12 months

By Mudit Dube 05:42 pm Dec 24, 202305:42 pm

Under the hood, the Vellfire houses a 2.5-liter strong hybrid engine

Toyota Vellfire's waiting period in India extends to a whopping 12 months. The luxury MPV is imported as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and due to supply-chain constraints, its waiting period is so high. It was announced in the country in August. Priced at Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom), the Vellfire is available in two variants: Hi and Vip.

Exterior and interior updates of the 2023 Vellfire

The 2023 Vellfire sports a redesigned front grille, sleek LED headlamps, sliding rear doors, and chrome accents on the tailgate. Built on Toyota's TNGA-K platform, it boasts a 3,000mm wheelbase and offers interior themes in Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige, and Black. The cabin also features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 15-speaker audio system.

Engine specifications and features for rear occupants

Under the hood, the Vellfire houses a 2.5-liter strong hybrid engine that delivers 190hp and 240Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed mileage of 19.3km/l. To enhance the luxury experience for rear passengers, Toyota has included a 14-inch entertainment screen, powered sun blinds, and massage functions for the second-row seats. These features contribute to the Vellfire's high-end appeal and justify its premium pricing in the Indian market.