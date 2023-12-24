NIO ET9 luxury electric sedan goes official: Check top features

By Mudit Dube 04:28 pm Dec 24, 2023

NIO calls ET9 a "landjet," blending the design of a classic sedan with a contemporary SUV

Chinese carmaker NIO has unveiled its latest luxury coupe-crossover, the ET9, set to compete with Mercedes-Benz's high-end Maybach brand. Slated for a 2025 launch, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive vehicle will be NIO's most sophisticated and pricey model yet, costing around £88,800. CEO William Li claims the ET9 establishes new benchmarks in efficiency, luxury, space, and safety for electric production cars.

ET9's design and dimensions

The ET9 is bigger than NIO's earlier models, measuring over 5,300mm long, 2,016mm wide, and 1,620mm tall. It's built on the largest version of NIO's new ET3 electric car platform, featuring an ultra-long 3,250mm wheelbase. Li refers to the ET9 as a "landjet," blending the design of a classic sedan with a contemporary SUV. The car boasts wheels up to 23-inch in diameter and up to 200mm of ground clearance.

Luxurious cabin and advanced technology

Inside the ET9's plush cabin, there's seating for four in a two-plus-two arrangement. The rear seats, designed specifically for this model, offer 18-way electric adjustment and a reclining feature with a seat back angle as low as 45 degrees. The interior also sports a full-length glass roof, fold-out tables, a 10-liter mini fridge, and up to seven electric sunshades. Two 14.5-inch OLED screens are mounted on the back of the front seats to serve the rear passengers.

Cutting-edge electric architecture and performance

The ET9 is equipped with a new 900-volt electric system and a unique 1,200v silicon carbide (SIC) power module. This enables battery charging at up to 600kW and a peak charging curve of 765 amps, allowing for a 159-mile energy top-up in just five minutes. The car is powered by two new electric motors and is compatible with NIO's latest fourth-generation Power Charger and Power Swap Station.