Citroen is testing its Tata Curvv rival in India

By Mudit Dube 02:34 pm Dec 24, 202302:34 pm

Citroen C3X sedan is expected to feature a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine

Citroen is broadening its presence in India with the forthcoming C3X crossover sedan, which will be positioned below the C5 Aircross. The French automaker's current offerings include the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross. The C3X will be built on the versatile CMP platform, which is also used for other Citroen models like the C3 and C3 Aircross. This new addition is part of the company's C-Cubed program, specifically designed for the Indian market.

Design and features of Citroen C3X

The upcoming Citroen C3X will incorporate various features from existing Citroen vehicles to minimize development and production expenses. Notable elements include triangular headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, sturdy bumper design, hexagonal fog lamp enclosures, thick body cladding, pronounced wheel arches, and blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The interior will largely resemble the C3 Aircross, boasting a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital TFT instrument console, steering-mounted controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Performance and safety specifications

Under the hood, the Citroen C3X sedan is expected to feature the 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the C3 Aircross, generating 110hp of power and 190Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. Safety features will include an electronic stability program (ESP), six airbags, hill hold assist, tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, and a reverse parking sensor with a camera. It remains uncertain whether Citroen will have its vehicles tested under Bharat NCAP.