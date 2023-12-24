Yamaha to produce small-capacity motorcycles soon: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 12:54 pm Dec 24, 202312:54 pm

2023 Yamaha Vino (50cc) rolls on blacked-out alloy wheels

Legendary motorcycle maker Yamaha is gearing up to produce small-capacity motorcycles for the Japanese market. This move is done following a rule change that broadens the definition of mopeds. The updated standards will permit moped license holders to operate bikes with engines up to 125cc, which is a significant jump from the previous 50cc limit. This shift will also allow ordinary driver's license holders to ride mopeds.

Production of two-wheelers will likely be in Taiwan and Indonesia

The company plans to manufacture these small motorbikes at their facilities in Taiwan and Indonesia. This move comes as the Japanese government aims to widen the moped class, accommodating a more extensive range of engine sizes. The expanded moped category is expected to offer consumers more choices and potentially boost sales for Yamaha and other industry players such as Honda.

Impact on Yamaha and the moped market

Yamaha's decision to create small motorbikes for Japan's new moped class could have notable consequences for both the company and the overall moped market. By providing a more diverse range of engine sizes, the bikemaker can appeal to a broader customer base, possibly increasing its market share and sales. Moreover, this expansion may prompt other manufacturers to follow suit, leading to heightened competition and innovation within the now-stagnant moped segment.