GM pauses sales of Blazer EV to fix software issues

By Pradnesh Naik 10:58 am Dec 24, 202310:58 am

Chevrolet Blazer EV rolls on either 18-inch or 20-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

General Motors (GM) has hit the brakes on selling its new-age Chevrolet Blazer EV due to major software issues. Chad Lyons, Chevrolet Communications Executive Director stated that the automaker is working on a fix for the software quality-related issues and will contact owners to update their EVs, once the solution is in place. Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell further stressed that customer satisfaction is their top priority, for which they're pausing new deliveries for now.

Major faults in Blazer EV

Edmunds revealed that their 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD, bought for long-term testing, has been stuck at the dealership for two weeks with 23 unresolved fault codes. They called it the single longest list of major faults ever seen on a new car tested by the publication. InsideEVs writer Kevin Williams had an even worse experience, with his test drive ending after just 28 hours due to a blank infotainment system and failed battery charging attempt.

Owners of other GM Ultium-powered EVs report similar issues

Apart from the issues seen on the Blazer EV, InsideEVs has also reported that owners of other Ultium-powered electric vehicles from GM have faced similar hard-to-fix issues. The automaker hasn't disclosed the exact number of affected vehicles but admitted it's a "limited" amount. As the US-based automotive marque tackles these software problems, customers and reviewers will have to wait before they can fully enjoy the Blazer EV.