Kia's 2024 India launch plan includes EV9, Sonet, Carnival, Clavis

Dec 24, 2023

Kia Sonet (facelift) features a multi-color adaptive mood lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to introduce at least three new models in India next year. The list includes the updated Sonet compact SUV, the high-end EV9 electric vehicle, and the fourth-generation Carnival MPV. Additionally, the South Korean carmaker plans to reveal the Clavis sub-4m SUV, by the end of next year. These upcoming launches aim to bolster the automaker's presence in India, providing a variety of vehicles for different segments on our shores.

The Kia Sonet (facelift) is expected to arrive in January

The revamped Kia Sonet is set to launch in January with a price ranging between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets LED headlights with redesigned DRLs, refreshed bumpers, 16-inch wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected-type LED taillamps. Inside, it has ventilated front seats, mood lighting, six airbags, a Bose sound system, and a Level-1 ADAS suite. The SUV runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel engine (116hp/250Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/115Nm).

The flagship Kia EV9 will launch in early 2024

Kia Motors's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, is slated to launch in India between April and May, with an estimated price of around Rs. 1 crore. It will boast a 99.8kWh, 800V battery pack with a WLTP range of up to 563km. The EV will be offered with either a 203hp single-motor RWD configuration or a 384hp dual-motor AWD setup. The three-row e-SUV will compete with the likes of the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi Q8 e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace.

Fourth-generation Kia Carnival will likely debut in mid-2024

The fourth-generation Carnival is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2024, with a price ranging between Rs. 26 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed MPV sports a more rugged, SUV-inspired design and is substantially larger than its predecessor. Its interiors remain minimalistic, featuring new housing for dual 12.3-inch curved screens and a host of safety equipment. Kia Motors will continue to offer the same 2.2-liter diesel engine, albeit in an updated BS6 Phase 2-compliant guise.

The Kia Clavis is expected to debut in late 2024

Kia Motors's upcoming sub-4m SUV, codenamed AY and likely to be called Clavis, is set to debut before the end of next year. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the Clavis will offer both ICE and all-electric powertrain options. While technical specifications are yet to be revealed, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine from the Sonet is expected to be included. The Clavis will likely be the first Kia in India with a strong hybrid powertrain option.